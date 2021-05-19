Minister reviews works for setting up setting up treatment centre at SSP

Minister for Electricity reviewing the construction works at a COVID-19 treatment centre near Salem Steel Plant on Wednesday.

SALEM

19 May 2021 23:08 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said that areas in Salem have been classified into zones and special arrangements have been made as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

Mr. Balaji, the Minister in-charge for Salem district, reviewed the progress of works for setting up a COVID-19 treatment centre on the premises of Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and advised officials to speed up works and bring it into utilisation at the earliest. Mr. Balaji said that special ambulance facilities had been arranged for the treatment centre.

Advertising

Advertising

“There are 20 panchayat unions and four municipalities in the district and they have been classified into 24 zones. Special arrangements would be made at these zones and patients would be transported to the centre and can return after treatment in ambulances. There are 60 wards in the corporation limits and it has been classified into eight zones. Special officers have been deployed for it and special arrangements are being made for these zones as well”, he said.

Mr. Balaji said that the medical oxygen pipeline works from the plant to the treatment centre were complete and there would be continuous supply of oxygen to 500 beds from the Steel Plant. He added that measures were being taken to increase bed strength at the facility.

On action taken against private hospitals for irrational use of oxygen, Mr. Balaji said that he has, however, advised the district administration to continue supply to those hospitals after issuing necessary warning as patients are undergoing treatment there.

Mr. Balaji said that action would be taken against private hospitals which still ask patients’ relatives to get Remdesivir despite orders from the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that works are progressing to set up modular oxygen systems at Edappadi and Attur government hospitals and similar measures are being taken at Sankari and Mettur hospitals as well.

Mr. Balaji said that production of 210 MW of power in one of the units at Mettur thermal power station had been affected due to the fire at the plant on Tuesday. However, two units of 420 MW capacity and two units in Thoothukudi plant of 420 MW capacity were in standby for production. Hence, there would not be any power cut. He added that repair works were progressing and the Chief Minister had ordered speedy completion of works.