Minister reviews works at COVID-19 treatment centre

Salem

06 June 2021 20:07 IST

Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji on Sunday reviewed the progress of works at the COVID-19 treatment centre to be set up with additional 500 beds on Salem Steel Plant premises.

He also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district. He instructed zonal officers and field workers to ensure that the public followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

