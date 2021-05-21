Minister reviews works at COVID-19 treatment centre

SALEM

21 May 2021 23:40 IST

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Friday reviewed the progress of works at the COVID-19 treatment centre near Salem Steel Plant and discussed measures to expand facilities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday dedicated a 500-bed COVID-19 treatment centre near Salem Steel Plant for the public and advised officials to expand the facility with another 500 beds and finish works within 10 days. The treatment centre has been set up by the district administration, Salem Steel Plant, JSW industries and other service organisations here.

Mr. Balaji held discussions with Collector S. Karmegam, City Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar and other senior officials and MLAs here. Mr. Balaji visited the site for setting up the centre and held discussions with health officials and district administration on the facility.

Advertising

Advertising