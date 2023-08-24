Minister reviews functioning of milk cooperative societies in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

August 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

At least one milk cooperative society will be set up in each revenue village and the quality and procurement capacity of the societies will be augmented through various interventions, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj has said.

After inspecting and reviewing the functioning of milk cooperative societies and their operations in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi, Mr. Thangaraj said, the primary grievance of delayed payments and pending arrears is being addressed.

As of date, efforts are being made to ensure the payments are made once in 10 days without delays.

In Krishnagiri, the Minister inspected the milk production facilities run by the milk producers cooperative union in Uthangarai and other milk processing facilities in the district.

The Minister said the State government was taking initiatives to ensure that the milk scarcity that has hit many other States does not affect Tamil Nadu.

Krishnagiri will soon get 60 milk quality and adulteration gauging equipment at a cost of ₹1.65 lakh each. This entails a cumulative expenditure of ₹98 lakh and will help ensure the milk is purchased at the right cost from the producers deserving of the quality of the milk.

Later, the Minister held a consultative meeting with all the stakeholders at the Aavil Milk Producers’ Union office in the presence of Collector K.M. Sarayu.

Mr. Thangaraj said, despite the society’s capacity to handle over 2.10 lakh litres of milk, its actual handling was far less. However, the situation had improved in the last three months due to various targeted interventions, according to the Minister.

Interventions, including setting up of new milk cooperative societies; restructuring of defunct societies; strengthening of existing ones; and encouraging livestock rearing through credit through TAHDCO were underway.