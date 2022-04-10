Minister reviews drinking water schemes in Namakkal

April 10, 2022 18:08 IST

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan reviewed measures taken by the administration to ensure regular drinking water supply in the district.

Dr. Mathiventhan along with District Collector Shreya P. Singh and other senior officials reviewed the functioning of existing drinking water schemes in the district. The Minister advised officials to take necessary measures for regular supply of drinking water in town panchayats and municipal areas in the district.

Officials were advised to check pipelines and conduct repairs in pipelines on a war-footing when damages were reported. Officials were asked to check sumps and overhead tanks and were advised to ensure that they were clean.

Dr. Mathiventhan said that the State government had sanctioned ₹854.37 crore for the combined water supply scheme to provide drinking water to Rasipuram Municipality and eight town panchayats.