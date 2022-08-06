Minister reviews disaster preparedness in Coimbatore

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji on Saturday inspected various areas in the city and held discussion with officials regarding disaster preparedness in the district.

After inspecting the ongoing works in Valankulam, the Minister said last year there was an overflow of the tank because of heavy rainfall, and areas around the tank were inundated. The two outlet pipes were not able to drain the excess water during the time of disaster.

The State government has proposed to build a channel from Sungam Junction to Sanganoor Pallam for a stretch of 2.1 km at ₹9 crore to drain excess water, said the Minister.

He added that in Coimbatore district, heavy rain was recorded in the ghat region and the administration had been monitoring the situation. Even during the time of excess rainfall, there was no disruption in the power supply, he said.

As part of disaster preparedness, the Electricity Department has changed 35,000 electric poles and more than 1,33,000 poles were kept ready. He said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has conducted virtual meetings with the District Collector about the situation in the district.

Mr. Balaji also hinted that the Chief Minister was expected to be present at the Government function and distribute various welfare measures to more than 82,000 beneficiaries on August 24 in the district.

Along with the Minister, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap were present.