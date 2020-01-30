Minister reviews development works

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday reviewed in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani the progress in projects that the Coimbatore Corporation has been implementing in the city.

A release from the civic body said the Corporation was executing projects worth ₹989.80 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, which the Minister reviewed.

He sought details on the solid waste management project in Vellalore, solar power plant installation project in Kavundampalayam, establishment of parks and a few others.

The details regarding lake development work in Periyakulam, Valankulam and other tanks came up for discussion, the release said.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy and senior officials were present.