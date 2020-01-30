Minister reviews development works

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday reviewed in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani the progress in projects that the Coimbatore Corporation has been implementing in the city.
A release from the civic body said the Corporation was executing projects worth ₹989.80 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, which the Minister reviewed.
He sought details on the solid waste management project in Vellalore, solar power plant installation project in Kavundampalayam, establishment of parks and a few others.
The details regarding lake development work in Periyakulam, Valankulam and other tanks came up for discussion, the release said.
Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy and senior officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.