Coimbatore

Minister reviews development works

more-in

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday reviewed in the presence of Collector K. Rajamani the progress in projects that the Coimbatore Corporation has been implementing in the city.

A release from the civic body said the Corporation was executing projects worth ₹989.80 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, which the Minister reviewed.

He sought details on the solid waste management project in Vellalore, solar power plant installation project in Kavundampalayam, establishment of parks and a few others.

The details regarding lake development work in Periyakulam, Valankulam and other tanks came up for discussion, the release said.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath, Deputy Commissioner S. Prasanna Ramasamy and senior officials were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 5:23:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/minister-reviews-development-works/article30688974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY