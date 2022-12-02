Minister reviews development works in Erode

December 02, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan looking at products made by women self-help group members in Gobichettipalayam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan inspected a few ongoing development projects and also completed projects in the district and conducted a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The Minister along with P. Amudha, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Darez Ahamed, Commissioner, inspected the works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Ayicoundanpalayam at Seenapuram Panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union and interacted with the workers.

Later, the Minister visited Neela Goundan Palayam in Nichampalayam Panchayat and inspected the products made by women self-help group members.

He visited Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram at Namakkal Palayam in Gobichettipalayam Panchayat Union and inspected the renovation works carried out for 95 houses. He distributed loans and welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Priyadarshini, Managing Director, Mahalir Thittam, L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector and Project Director, DRDA and other officials were present.

In the evening, the Minister in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, MPs, MLAs and senior officers held discussions with officials at the Collectorate.

