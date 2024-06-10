ADVERTISEMENT

Minister reviews development works in Erode district

Published - June 10, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Monday reviewed various development works being carried out in the district and asked the officials to expedite the works and complete them on time.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, held discussions with officials at the Collectorate. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024, announced various new projects for Erode, including a ₹20-crore integrated vegetable market at Solar, renovations at V.O.C. Park at ₹15 crore, an effluent treatment plant in Corporation limits and development works in Cauvery river bed at ₹30 crore and a new building for district central library at ₹6 crore.

Mr. Muthusamy said the 10-acre integrated market will reduce traffic congestion on city roads and will feature all modern amenities. The public will now be able to buy vegetables, fruits, flowers and groceries in one place. “It will help farmers in the area market their produce directly,” the Minister said. Upgrading the park will serve people both in the city and outskirts.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar were also present at the meeting.

