Minister reviews COVID management in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

25 May 2021 22:16 IST

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi held a review of COVID management and containment measures and the health infrastructure in the district with the line departments here under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

Mr. Gandhi took stock of the beds with and without oxygen support currently in the district.

According to the administration, of the total 512 beds at the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri, 360 beds are allocated for COVID care centres and all the allocated beds are equipped with oxygen support.

According to the administration, six committees have been constituted for COVID management and triaging of cases.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi inspected the government hospitals in Krishnagiri, Hosur, Denkanikottai, and COVID care centres in Bargur.