Minister reviews containment measures

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji reviewed COVID-19 containment measures here on Monday and advised officials to carry out containment measures qn a war-footing.

The district administration has deployed 11 monitoring officers for the 11 Assembly constituencies here and officials were advised to take measures to prevent new cases in their respective zones. The district administration has divided the district into 177 zones as part of containment measures here.

The Minister advised officials to ensure strict adherence to lockdown measures in their respective zones and patients in home isolation are following necessary protocols.

He advised officials to check whether persons advised to be in home isolation have separate room and bathroom facilities at their houses. He added that persons who have come in contact with positive cases must be monitored for any symptoms. Officials were asked to create awareness through public announcement systems and ensure proper supply of vegetables and other essentials to the public.