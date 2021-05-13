Minister reviews arrangements at Salem Steel Plant

SALEM

13 May 2021 22:51 IST

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji along with District Collector S.A. Raman and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements for setting up oxygen beds on the premises of Salem Steel Plant.

Mr. Balaji inspected the oxygen plant at the unit and reviewed works progressing for setting up a treatment centre.

According to officials, the district administration along with the Salem Steel Plant, JSW Industries and CSR funds from businesses here is working on setting up a 500-bed COVID-19 treatment facility with oxygen support on the premises of the Salem Steel Plant. The oxygen support required for the centre would be provided from the oxygen plant at the SSP.

Basic infrastructure facilities required at the centre like power connection, water supply, drainage facilities, toilets, access roads for ambulances, setting up oxygen pipelines and other essential requirements are being set up by various departments on a war-footing, officials said.