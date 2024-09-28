GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister releases water from Amaravathy dam to irrigate land in Tiruppur and Karur

Published - September 28, 2024 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Tamil Development and Public Relations Department Minister M.P. Saminathan and Tiruppur District Collector T. Christuraj released water from Amaravathy Dam near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Saturday for irrigating 47,117 acres of land in Tiruppur and Karur Districts.

Water released on Friday through the ten canals from Alangiyam to Karur will irrigate 21,867 acres and the quantum of water released is 700 cusecs and will not exceed 4233.60 mcft. In Tiruppur district, the water will irrigate 25,250 acres and the water released in the Amaravathy main canal on Friday was 440 cusecs and will not exceed 2661.12 mcft.

Water will be released till February 9, 2025 and in the 135 days, water release will be for 70 days and again it would be stopped for 65 days thus benefitting 47,117 acres of land and the quantum of water released will not exceed 6894.72 mcft.

