Minister releases fingerlings in Cauvery River in Salem

Minister of Tourism R. Rajendran released fingerlings into the Cauvery River on Saturday as part of the river ranching programme. Two lakh fingerlings were released into the river.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendran stated that 30 lakh fingerlings will be released into rivers across the state during the 2024–25 period to protect and increase inland fish varieties. This initiative aims to benefit inland fishermen. In Salem district, two lakh fingerlings, measuring between 80 mm and 100 mm, were released into the Cauvery on Saturday. Mr. Rajendran emphasised that this would help replenish endangered fish species, boost fishermen’s livelihoods, and increase their incomes.

Highlighting the schemes implemented in Salem district over the past three years, Mr. Rajendran noted that the monthly assistance scheme has benefitted 5.50 lakh women in the district. The Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme is aiding 84,151 students across 1,440 schools. Additionally, under the Pudhumai Penn Thittam and Tamil Pudhalvan Thittam, 23,927 female students and 15,685 male students are receiving ₹1,000 each per month, respectively.

Later, the Minister visited Mettur Dam Park and held discussions with officials on ways to enhance the park to attract more tourists.

The event was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLA S. Sathasivam, and officials from relevant departments.

Earlier in the day, while travelling from Salem to Mettur, a mini-tempo van carrying oil toppled on the roadside near Mecheri after its front wheel burst, spilling oil across the road. The Minister, noticing the accident, instructed officials to clean the oil from the road and provide treatment to the injured.

