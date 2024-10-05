GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister releases fingerlings in Cauvery River in Salem

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran released fingerlings in River Cauvery in Mettur on Saturday.

Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran released fingerlings in River Cauvery in Mettur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of Tourism R. Rajendran released fingerlings into the Cauvery River on Saturday as part of the river ranching programme. Two lakh fingerlings were released into the river.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendran stated that 30 lakh fingerlings will be released into rivers across the state during the 2024–25 period to protect and increase inland fish varieties. This initiative aims to benefit inland fishermen. In Salem district, two lakh fingerlings, measuring between 80 mm and 100 mm, were released into the Cauvery on Saturday. Mr. Rajendran emphasised that this would help replenish endangered fish species, boost fishermen’s livelihoods, and increase their incomes.

Highlighting the schemes implemented in Salem district over the past three years, Mr. Rajendran noted that the monthly assistance scheme has benefitted 5.50 lakh women in the district. The Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme is aiding 84,151 students across 1,440 schools. Additionally, under the Pudhumai Penn Thittam and Tamil Pudhalvan Thittam, 23,927 female students and 15,685 male students are receiving ₹1,000 each per month, respectively.

Later, the Minister visited Mettur Dam Park and held discussions with officials on ways to enhance the park to attract more tourists.

The event was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLA S. Sathasivam, and officials from relevant departments.

Earlier in the day, while travelling from Salem to Mettur, a mini-tempo van carrying oil toppled on the roadside near Mecheri after its front wheel burst, spilling oil across the road. The Minister, noticing the accident, instructed officials to clean the oil from the road and provide treatment to the injured.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.