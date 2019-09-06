Minister receives petitions

Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja received petitions under the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Programme in Rasipuram on Friday.
At the event, Ms. Saroja said that till Friday, 5,683 petitions had been received in Rasipuram under the programme. She added that 1,924 petitions were for house site pattas, 2,974 for old age pensions, 60 regarding street facilities and 51 on drinking water supply and 674 petitions were regarding other issues.
Ms. Saroja said action would be taken on the petitions within the stipulated time and welfare assistance would be distributed to beneficiaries within a month.
