Coimbatore

Minister receives petitions from public

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan visited areas under Chennimalai town panchayat and received petitions from the public.

The Minister visited various areas under the town panchayat and received the petitions from the public on the various grievances like old-age pension, house site pattas and other basic amenities. The Minister said that related officials would take necessary action on the petitions.

Mr. Swaminathan said in a release that works for constructing a park at a cost of ₹20 lakh in Kamraj Nagar would begin soon.

Mr. Swaminathan said that various development works were proposed at Chennimalai, including developing of mud roads to tar roads at a cost of ₹50 lakh and construction of new roads at ₹85 lakh.


Comments
