Minister receives over 2,500 petitions on the first day of mass contact programme in Salem

Published - October 24, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran received 2,896 petitions on the first day of the mass contact programme in the district on Wednesday.

The mass contact programme in Salem district will be held from October 23 to November 8 in all the panchayat unions, municipalities, and Corporation. On Wednesday, the Minister inaugurated the programme at the Sankari Tahsildar office and received petitions from the public. In the evening, he received petitions from people in Edappadi, Konganapuram, Edanganasalai, and Magudanchavadi.

At the meeting, the Minister said that to ensure government schemes reach people, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were conducting inspections. The Chief Minister instructed them to meet the people at their place, receive petitions from them and address them. Instructions were given to the department officials to act quickly to address the issues raised by the public. Especially issues like ST community certificate, land patta, patta transfer, changes in patta, income certificate, legal heir certificate, and micro and small farmers certificates to farmers would be provided quickly, Mr. Rajendran added.

On Thursday, District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that on the first day, the Minister received a total of 2,896 petitions - 449 in Sankari, 1,396 in Edappadi, 309 in Konganapuram, 319 in Magudanchavadi, and 423 in Edanganasalai.

In Namakkal district on Thursday, District Collector S. Uma and Rajya Sabha member KRN. Rajeshkumar distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.18 crore to 200 beneficiaries in a mass contact programme held at Thindamangalam.

