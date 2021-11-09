Minister receives 205 petitions at grievances redress meeting in Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday participated in the grievances redress meeting held at the District Collectorate in Tiruppur and received petitions from the public.

A press release said that the Minister received 205 petitions on issues such as house site pattas, drinking water supply, old age pension and ration cards.

District Collector S. Vineeth, District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai participated in the meeting.

Misuse of petition alleged

A woman from Tiruppur submitted a petition at the grievances redress meeting alleging that she was duped by a man who misused her petition seeking house site patta.

In her petition, Madhana from Periyar Colony near Gandhi Nagar claimed that she received a phone call on Monday morning from a man who claimed to be calling from the Collectorate and asked her to visit Valipalayam with necessary documents.

Upon visiting the location, a man claiming to be the official who contacted her allegedly showed the original copy of the petition that she had submitted to the District Collector on September 20 and told her that a house near Thekkalur has been allotted to her. He took ₹ 2,000 from her and did not pick up the phone after receiving the cash, she alleged.

Wage hike sought

Members of Tamil Nadu Health Department Employees’ Association petitioned District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex at the Coimbatore Collectorate demanding an increase in daily wages for multi-purpose health workers (MPHW).

In the petition, the Association State vice-president M. Mohandas wrote that around 150 MPHWs employed as daily wagers in primary health centres in Coimbatore district were not included in the list of employees eligible for wage hike.