Minister Rajendran distributes milch cows to 300 beneficiaries in Salem

Minister of Tourism R. Rajendran distributed milch cows to 300 tribal beneficiaries during a function held at Karumandurai in the district on Saturday evening.

Speaking at the function, Minister Rajendran, highlighting the State government’s efforts to uplift tribal communities, said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has implemented various schemes such as providing basic amenities such as roads and water tanks in areas where tribal people live in the district.

Aiming to help tribal students excel in education, the State’s Tribal Welfare Department has built additional school buildings and a kitchen hall at the residential school in Karamandurai at a cost of ₹1.38 crore. On Saturday, 300 milch cows, worth ₹1.05 crore, were distributed to tribal women to help improve their livelihoods. The Minister also noted that houses for tribal families were under construction at an estimated cost of ₹1.93 crore.

Emphasising the commitment towards the development of the people of Kalvarayan Hills under the Dravidian model of government, the minister said the Pethanaickenpalayam panchayat union, which covers Kalvarayan Hills and Karumandurai, recorded the highest number of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, and panchayats like Therkku Nadu, Vadakku Nadu, Mel Nadu and Kezh Nadu were among those that benefited sigificantly.

In addition to these initiatives, loans were distributed to beneficiaries in the tribal hamlets of Pachamalai, Kalvarayan Hills, Karumandurai, and Palamalai through the cooperative department. Welfare assistance worth ₹2.91 crore was handed out to 539 beneficiaries at the event.

The function was attended by District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP D. Malaiyarasan, and officials from various departments.