Minister promises wider road between Coimbatore and Karur

Coimbatore

11 August 2021 00:24 IST

‘A greenfield road project between the two districts will be taken up by 2024’

Following reports of frequent accidents on the Coimbatore-Karur road, the State government has taken up with the Union government to have a wider road connecting Coimbatore and Karur. A greenfield road project between the two districts will be taken up by 2024, said E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Minister held a review meeting here with officials of Highways and Public Works departments from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur and the Nilgiris districts. He later told presspersons that one of the demands from the public and the elected representatives was the need for a four-land road between Coimbatore and Karur. A demand was placed before the Union government and a greenfield project will be taken up by 2024 through either the National Highways or the National Highways Authority of India.

The other demands for this region included a subway at Tiruppur, a rail over bridge for free movement of the train to the Nilgiris, use of modern technology to find a solution to landslides in the Nilgiris, and widening of the ghat roads in Erode district. Since widening of ghat road will require no objection certificate from the Forest Department, discussions will be held with the Forest Minister. Several road over bridge projects across railway lines are pending and it will be taken up with the Union Railways Minister, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Public Works Department is implementing 51 works worth ₹362 crore in Coimbatore district, ₹496 crore worth 68 projects in Tiruppur district, 45 works worth ₹182 crore in Erode district, 20 works for ₹504 crore in the Nilgiris district, ₹41 crore worth 46 works in Karur district, he said.

The Minister urged the officials to ensure quality while taking up construction works. He also asked the officials to identify stretches that have more than five accident-prone areas and take necessary measures to make these stretches safe. The District Revenue Officials were told to expedite land acquisition works to complete infrastructure works quickly.