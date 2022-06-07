Minister promises to start new bus stand work in Namakkal in six months

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspecting the proposed land for the construction Namakkal New Bus Stand at Mudalaipatti, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

l Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru promised to start construction works for the new bus stand here in six months, after land acquisition works for approach roads ends.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with Namakkal Municipality officials regarding the bus stand construction works at Mudalaipatti.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that 13 acre was bought from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) for the construction of the bus stand. The bus stand would be built on 10 acres with a capacity of 50 buses to park and with 54 shops. The approach road is needed for the bus stand from National Highway and land acquisition works are going on and within six months these works would be completed, Mr. Nehru assured.

When asked about the ring road for Namakkal, Mr. Nehru said to lay a ring road for 23 km., land has to be acquired from 11 villages. A District Revenue Officer (DRO) has been appointed for this work.

Speaking among officials in the review meeting, Mr. Nehru said 60 percent of people reside in urban areas in Tamil Nadu, which is the highest in the country. Considering this, to provide basic amenities, ₹24,000 crore has been sanctioned to the Municipal Administration department. To train how to segregate waste efficiently, Municipal Corporation Commissioners, Municipality Commissioners and Town panchayat officers will be sent to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

In the review meeting, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs P.Ramalingam, K.Ponnusamy, District Superintendent of Police (SP) E.Sai Charan Tejaswi and officials from concerned departments participated.