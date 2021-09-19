Minister promises over 1 lakh vaccine doses for Salem dt. in future camps

Salem

19 September 2021 23:56 IST

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said the State government would ensure that over 1 lakh doses were allotted to Salem district in the future camps.

After visiting various mega vaccination camps in Salem on Sunday, the Minister told reporters that 54% had received their first dose and 16% second dose in the district. There was a need to create more awareness among the public about vaccination, he said.

He said Covaxin was being primarily given to those awaiting second dose.

In Dharmapuri, Mr. Subramanian said the Centre has promised to allot 1.04 crore doses to the State in September and one crore doses have been administered as on Sunday. “We are expecting more allotment for the rest of the month,” he said.

He said that COVID-19 positive cases among school students need not be blown out of proportion as only 83 students have been affected so far and they were asymptomatic. Public representatives have been requested to create awareness among villages in hilly terrains, he added.