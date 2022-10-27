Minister participates in the review meeting in Erode

Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy participated in a review meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was held regarding the 10 long-pending demands submitted by the MLAs in the district.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is considering setting up common effluent treatment plants (CETP) in eight places in Erode and Bhavani.

Instructions were given to the officials to give importance to implementing the demands submitted by the MLAs. Damaged roads in the Erode city will be repaired, the Minister added.

Stating that Smart City works will be completed by June 2023, Mr. Muthusamy said that 52 acres land in C.N. College will be used for setting up a playground.

Recommendation was sent to the government to bifurcate Chennimalai from Perundurai taluk to declare it a separate taluk, and to set up a fire station at Punjai Puliyampatti, the Minister said.