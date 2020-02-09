Minister participates in Jallikattu inaugural ritual

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani participated in the inaugural ritual ceremony for the upcoming Jallikattu at Chettipalayam here on Saturday.

The event, known as kaalkol vizha, was held at the ground near L&T Bypass Road at Chettipalayam. District Collector K. Rajamani and MLAs from the district were present at the event, a release said. Following the ritual, Mr. Velumani inspected the arrangements at the site, where the traditional sport will be held on February 23.

Nearly 700 bulls and 600 tamers are expected to participate in this year's Jallikattu in Coimbatore. A total of 18 teams from Animal Husbandry Department and 12 teams from the Department of Public Health will be present at the venue to attend to the injured tamers and bulls.

Around 2,300 police personnel will be deployed at the venue and CCTV cameras will be installed at vantage points to monitor the event. Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services will also be deployed at the venue.

The District Administration and Coimbatore Jallikattu Association will jointly organise the event, the release said.