Minister opens new fair price shop in Idigarai

February 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the 99th anniversary of former president of the All India Farmers’ Association and Tamil Nadu Agriculturists’ Association Narayanaswamy Naidu, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji inaugurated a fair price shop at Govindapalayam in Idigarai here on Monday.

He paid floral tributes to the bust of the farmer leader in Vaiyampalayam near Kovilpalayam. The Minister said the family members of the leader requested that the house where the leader lived should be converted into a library. “Their requests will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Further, steps will be taken to celebrate the 100th anniversary in a grand manner,” Mr. Senthilbalaji told reporters.

The Minister said Narayanaswamy Naidu strived to ensure free electricity for all farmers and was a champion in having many schemes for the farmers implemented in the district.

