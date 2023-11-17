Minister offers condolences to family members of five accident victims at Dharapuram GH

November 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare N. Kayalvizhi on Friday called on family members of the five victims who died in an accident on Thursday at Alangattu Pirivu near Dharapuram, to offer condolences on behalf of the State Government.

Balakrishnan (65) and his wife Selvi (50) of Dharapuram, Tamilmani (50) and his wife Chitra (45) had died on the spot and their relative Kalarani (55) of Dindigul at the Dharapuram Government Hospital after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a petroleum tanker lorry.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹ 2 lakh ex gratia each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the accident victims to the bereaved family members.

Accompanied by Dharapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Arasan, Dharapuram Panchayat Union Chairperson Senthilkumar, and Dharapuram Tahsildar Govindasamy, Ms. Kayalvizhi saw through the procedure of the handover of the five bodies to their family members after autopsy.