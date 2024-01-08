Minister Nehru inspects DMK youth wing conference arrangements in Salem

January 08, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inspected DMK youth wing state conference arrangements at Pethanaickenpalayam on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Nehru said that 90% of the arrangements for the conference were complete, and all basic amenities will be provided to the participating cadre, which includes five lakh DMK cadre and two lakh DMK youth wing cadre. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will reach Salem a day ahead of the conference on Saturday, January 20, and inspect the arrangements. He will speak at the conference at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 21.

Instructions have been passed on to all DMK district secretaries on where to park their vehicles, and this conference will be a turning point for the DMK, Mr. Nehru added.

