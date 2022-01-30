Minister Muthusamy tests positive for COVID-19

Erode

30 January 2022 19:55 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Minister, who was involved in local body election works, had mild fever and cough for the past few days. According to official sources, Mr. Muthusamy underwent swab test for COVID-19 and the results returned positive. The Minister is under isolation at his residence in Erode as his symptoms are mild.

Advertising

Advertising