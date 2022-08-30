Minister M.P. Saminathan urges students in Tiruppur to stand against drug abuse

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 30, 2022 23:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Tuesday distributed various welfare assistance to beneficiaries and inaugurated completed projects in the district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister distributed 1,628 bicycles procured at a cost of ₹ 82.34 lakh to the students of Government schools across the district.

Mr. Saminathan interacted with the students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kunnathur and advised them to abstain from using banned tobacco products and drugs. 

Stressing the need for a drug-free society, the Minister asked the students to inform the child helpline number (1098), if they found someone using drugs. He also said that the identity of complainants would be kept anonymous.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also said that the Government would start providing ₹ 1,000 monthly educational assistance for girl children studying in Classes VI to XII in government schools, from next week. On September 15, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, he added.

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar said the State Government was implementing various welfare measures with a special focus on schoolchildren since DMK came to power.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the Minister also inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab at Iduvampalayam Government Higher Secondary School and a warehouse to store grains at Ganapathyplayam panchayat. District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam, Chief Education Officer S.S. Thiruvalarselvi, and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app