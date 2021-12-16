Minister M.P. Saminathan tests positive for COVID-19

Coimbatore

16 December 2021 23:51 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan was admitted to a private hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hospital sources said on Thursday that he was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after his test results returned as positive. The 57-year-old Minister had been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and was found to be asymptomatic during admission, the sources said.

