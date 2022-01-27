Coimbatore

Minister, MP inaugurate projects in Udumalpet

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram on Thursday inaugurated two infrastructure projects worth ₹61 lakh at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

A release said they inaugurated works to construct a classroom building at Panchayat Union Middle School, Chinnaveerampatti, worth ₹45 lakh under the 'Namakku Naame' scheme of the State government. The school recently made headlines as a tender coconut vendor donated ₹ 1 lakh from her savings towards the construction of the classroom building.

The Minister and the MP also inaugurated works to lay roads and construct storm water drain with a total worth of ₹16 lakh in Chinnaveerampatti village panchayat, according to the release.


