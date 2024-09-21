GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister M. Mathiventhan inaugurates infrastructural works in Namakkal

Published - September 21, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for a road laying project at Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Saturday.  

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for a road laying project at Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation stone for eight infrastructure projects worth ₹5.26 crore and inaugurated two water treatment plants valued at ₹16 lakh on Saturday.

The foundation stones were laid for development works in Moolapallipatti, Eswaramoorthy Palayam, Thimmanaickenpatti, Mathuruttu, Mangalapuram, Ayilpatti, and Karkoodalpatti, all under the Rasipuram Assembly constituency. These projects include construction of a cement road from West Madha Temple to Pasarimalai, a small bridge at Madha Temple, a cement road from Kathagoundanur, and a cement road at Nadu Veethi in Eswaramoorthy Palayam. Other significant works include laying a road from Attur Main to Moolakadu Vempagagoundan Pudur via Singiliyan Kombai Road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of ₹3.14 crore, a road from Ayilpatti to Andikuttai costing ₹1.79 crore, and the construction of a concrete road at Mettala.

The Minister also inaugurated water treatment plants in Moolapallipatti and Thimmanaickenpatti.

Later, at Alamedu in Pallipalayam Panchayat Union, the Minister inaugurated the newly built VAO office, constructed at a cost of ₹21.40 lakh. Additional classrooms at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Vediarasampalayam, Pallipalayam, were also opened. During a function held at a marriage hall in Pallipalayam Municipality, land pattas were distributed to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by District Collector S. Uma, local body representatives, and officials from the relevant departments.

