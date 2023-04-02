Minister lays stone for scheme works in Dharmapuri

April 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Salem

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam laid foundation for new schemes in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector K. Santhi, laid the foundation for schemes worth ₹7.29 crore, including roads and drinking water facility for the Palacode bus stand. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated part-time ration shops at Ponneri and Ramiyanahalli locality. He also inaugurated a new bus route at the Palacode bus stand and laid foundation for two uzhavar sandais at Karimangalam. The Minister distributed welfare assistance worth ₹23 lakh to 27 beneficiaries.

The Minister said the issues of land acquisition for the SIPCOT project in Dharmapuri were sorted out and steps were taken to bring industries there. Road laying works were also taking place at the SIPCOT. A memorandum of understanding was signed to establish an Ola electric manufacturing unit on 500 acres in Dharmapuri district. Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that in the next two or three years, Dharmapuri district would get many industries.