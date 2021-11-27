Minister lays stone for houses for Sri Lankan refugees

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam laid stone for the construction of houses for Sri Lankan refugees at the Nagavathi dam camp here on Friday.

As many as 277 houses at a cumulative cost of ₹10.94 crore would be constructed for the refugees, he said. The Minister also disbursed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹62.66 lakh.

On the occasion, Mr. Panneerselvam said the Chief Minister had announced in the Assembly about upgrading basic amenities at the Sri Lankan refugee camps in the State. In pursuance of the promise, the assistance were given. There are over 2,417 refugees living in the various camps in the district. They include Thopayar dam camp, Mathigonpalayam regulated market complex, Nagavathi dam camp, Thumbalahalli dam camp, Kesakuli dam camp, Chinnar dam camp, Vaniyar dam camp and Harur regulated market complex. Assistance including monthly allowances were being distributed to the refugees in the camps across the State, the Minister said.