Minister lays foundation stone for new bus stand in Namakkal

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru laying the foundation stone for the new bus stand in Namakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone for a new bus stand in Namakkal on Thursday.

Speaking at the function after laying the stone, the Minister said that the contractor has assured to complete the bus stand construction work in 10 months. The funds for the bus stand will be released immediately, and ₹6 crore has been sanctioned for the improvement of Kosavampatti lake.

Land acquisition works for the connectivity roads to the bus stand is nearing completion. The Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹100 crore for the renovation of Panamarathupatti lake in Salem. Through the Rasipuram dedicated water supply scheme and water received through the lake, uninterrupted drinking water will be supplied to Rasipuram and Namakkal, Mr. Nehru added.

Mr. Nehru stated that ₹250.31 crore has been sanctioned for the fiscal year 2021-22, and that construction of 13 bus stands is currently underway. For the year 2022–23, ₹417.61 crore was sanctioned for the construction of 23 bus stands. Mr. Nehru added that for the improvement of roads, parks and ponds in Namakkal Municipality, ₹60 crore was allocated.

Referring to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement made under 110 rule in the Assembly, Mr. Nehru said for the improvement of roads, the Chief Minister has allocated nearly ₹10,000 crore. The Chief Minister has instructed to provide proper road facilities with storm water drainage and adequate toilet facilities in municipalities.

Later, the Minister honoured land owners at the function who provided land for laying connectivity roads for the bus stand.

At the function, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, and officials participated.