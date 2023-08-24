HamberMenu
Minister lays foundation stone for 26 new scheme works in Namakkal

August 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan at the ground breaking ceremony for laying new road at Ponkurichi in Namakkal district on Thursday.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan at the ground breaking ceremony for laying new road at Ponkurichi in Namakkal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation stone for 26 new project works at a cost of ₹1.67 crore here on Thursday.

The Minister inaugurated the works at Ponkurichi, Koonavelampatti, P. Ayeepalayam, and P.M. Palayam panchayats in the Rasipuram panchayat union. The works included concrete roads at Ayyappan Nagar’s second and third cross streets at ₹9.80 lakh each, a sewage channel at Arunthathiyar colony at ₹4 lakh, and a godown at Koppampatti colony at ₹10.52 lakh in Ponkurichi panchayat.

Likewise, work began to lay cement concrete roads at Yelur Road’s first street (₹7.73 lakh), Yelur Road to Pillanallur’s second street (₹5.50 lakh), and Yelur Road to Pillanallur’s third street (₹8.32 lakh) in P. Ayeepalayam panchayat.

Rasipuram Union Panchayat chairman K.P. Jaganathan and officials participated in the function.

