Minister lays foundation for students’ hostels in Namakkal

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj hadning over welfare assistance to people at Kolli Hills in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Tuesday laid the foundation for students’ hostel at ₹ 3.22 crore in Rasipuram and at ₹ 4.59 crore at Mullukurichi.

Ms. Selvaraj told the reporters the Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹ 100 crore for renovating hostels under the department. As the hostel in Rasipuram was in a dilapidated condition, we decided to demolish it and construct a two-storey building that could accommodate 150 students. She said that steps would be taken to operate more buses during morning and evening for the benefit of tribal students.

Later, the Minister participated in the World Tribal Day celebration at Kolli Hills. Tribal people from various parts of the State participated and performed cultural programmes. The Minister danced along with Toda tribals at the function.

Speaking at the function, Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said that India was the second country in the world with highest number of tribal people and Tamil Nadu alone had 36 different tribal groups with a total population of 7.95 lakh. Former The theme for this year’s World Tribal Day is “The role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge.”