Minister lays foundation for projects

Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani on Saturday laid the foundation to kickstart various Smart Cities Mission projects.
A release from the Coimbatore Corporation said he inaugurated the Ukkadam Periyakulam rejuvenation and beautification work at ₹ 62.17 lakh, Selva Chinthamani tank development work at ₹31.47 crore, multi-level car parking work in R.S. Puram at ₹40.78 crore, LED bulbs installation work at ₹74.70 crore and underground drainage work in Shivaram Nagar at ₹14.98 crore.
The total cost of the projects that the Minister kick started amounted to ₹224.10 crore.
The release quoting him says that the works for which he laid the foundation were part of what the State Government had sanctioned for the city’s development.
MLAs, Collector K. Rajamani, Corporation Commissioner K. Sravan Kumar and officials participated.
