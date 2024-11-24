Minister lays foundation for new bus stand in Rasipuram

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department M. Mathiventhan in Sunday laid the foundation for a new bus stand for Rasipuram Municipality, amid opposition from traders.

Rasipuram Municipality decided to shift the bus stand, constructed in 1972 at Rasipuram, as the town saw a rise in population and vehicles, leading to congestion. The local body got seven acres at Anaipalayam on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway free of cost from a person in July this year.

However, traders who have shops in and around the existing bus stand raised opposition to the shifting, stating that the proposed land for the bus stand is nine km away from the existing one. They also closed the shops for a day on July 20 in protest against the shifting.

The Minister laid the stone for the new bus stand at Anaipalayam and launched the construction works in the presence of Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar on Sunday.

Rasipuram Municipal officials said the bus stand would be constructed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at ₹10.58 crore. It would have 52 shops, 30 bus bays, two restaurants, a two-wheeler parking stand for 250 vehicles, a four-wheeler parking stand with a capacity of 50 vehicles, a timekeeper room, police room, and a feeding room for mothers. The bus stand would be constructed on 13,255 sq. m. out of the 28,455 sq. m. land. The construction period was 12 months, the officials added.

