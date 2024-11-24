 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Minister lays foundation for new bus stand in Rasipuram

Published - November 24, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department M. Mathiventhan laid foundation and inaugurated construction works for a new bus stand in Rasipuram on Sunday.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department M. Mathiventhan laid foundation and inaugurated construction works for a new bus stand in Rasipuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department M. Mathiventhan in Sunday laid the foundation for a new bus stand for Rasipuram Municipality, amid opposition from traders.

Rasipuram Municipality decided to shift the bus stand, constructed in 1972 at Rasipuram, as the town saw a rise in population and vehicles, leading to congestion. The local body got seven acres at Anaipalayam on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway free of cost from a person in July this year.

However, traders who have shops in and around the existing bus stand raised opposition to the shifting, stating that the proposed land for the bus stand is nine km away from the existing one. They also closed the shops for a day on July 20 in protest against the shifting.

The Minister laid the stone for the new bus stand at Anaipalayam and launched the construction works in the presence of Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar on Sunday.

Rasipuram Municipal officials said the bus stand would be constructed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at ₹10.58 crore. It would have 52 shops, 30 bus bays, two restaurants, a two-wheeler parking stand for 250 vehicles, a four-wheeler parking stand with a capacity of 50 vehicles, a timekeeper room, police room, and a feeding room for mothers. The bus stand would be constructed on 13,255 sq. m. out of the 28,455 sq. m. land. The construction period was 12 months, the officials added.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.