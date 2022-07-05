Minister lays foundation for development works in Vennandur town panchayat in Namakkal
Tourism Department Minister M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation for scheme works at a cost of ₹ 1.01 crore in Vennandur town panchayat on Tuesday.
The works include the construction of a children’s park in ward 14 at a cost of ₹20 lakh and storm water drainage for 1.2 km in ward 8 at a cost of ₹81.64 lakh . A
