Coimbatore

Minister lays foundation for development works in Vennandur town panchayat in Namakkal

Tourism Department Minister M. Mathiventhan laid the foundation for scheme works at a cost of ₹ 1.01 crore in Vennandur town panchayat on Tuesday.

The works include the construction of a children’s park in ward 14 at a cost of ₹20 lakh and storm water drainage for 1.2 km in ward 8 at a cost of ₹81.64 lakh . A


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 7:41:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/minister-lays-foundation-for-development-works-in-vennandur-town-panchayat-in-namakkal/article65602895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY