Minister lays foundation for 22 projects in Namakkal district

September 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan distributed free bicycles to students at Rasipuram in Namakkal District on Saturday.

Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan distributed free bicycles to students at Rasipuram in Namakkal District on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan on Saturday laid the foundation for 22 projects that will be implemented at a cost of ₹2.04 crore in the district.

The projects would be carried out in eight panchayats, including Kattanachampatti, Moolakadu, Alampatti, Palathinnipatti, Mattuvelampatti, Akkaraipatti, Mathiyampatti, and Thottipatti, that come under the Vennadur Panchayat Union in Rasipuram Taluk.

The works include construction of overhead water tanks with a capacity of 30,000 litres at a cost of ₹16.75 lakh each under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Kattanachampatti, Mathiyampatti, and Thottipatti panchayats.

The Minister also distributed nutrition kits for pregnant women at a medical camp at Thottipatti. He also distributed free bicycles to 277 students at a function held at the Government Higher Secondary School on Anna Road in Rasipuram Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mathiventhan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai ThogaiThittam, providing ₹1,000 monthly for women family heads. The government is implementing various government welfare programmes. In the school education department, new schemes are implemented, including Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, Naan Mudhalvan, and Kalloori Kanavu. Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, ₹1,000 per month is provided to girl students. In Namakkal district, 9,551 students from 103 schools received free bicycles, Mr. Mathiventhan added.

