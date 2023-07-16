Minister launches WhatsApp numbers for public grievances in Salem

July 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Sunday launched two WhatsApp numbers for the public to lodge complaints with the Salem Corporation.

The numbers are 8300062992 and 8300383003.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the smart road that was being laid at ₹9.20 crore on Jothi Talkies Main Road in Ammapet and the construction of an overhead water tank at Ayyasamy Park at ₹2.68 crore. He also reviewed the renovation works at Mookaneri at ₹23 crore.

Mr. Nehru told reporters Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was taking steps to provide the infrastructure required, considering the population. Along the smart road, works were on to have storm water drains on either side, water pipelines, and cylindrical barricades. Construction of the overhead tank with a capacity of 15 lakh litres was 90% complete. The remaining work would be completed before September. Through this, over 25,000 people residing in wards 34, 35, 39, and 40 would get drinking water. The works at Mookaneri Lake would be completed in 12 months. The officials had been instructed to complete the works within the stipulated time, Mr. Nehru added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also handed over the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Welfare Board identity cards to cleanliness workers. He said that in the past two years, the Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹884 crore for development project works in the Salem Corporation. The underground drainage works at ₹548 crore would start soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.