Minister launches ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ scheme in Tiruppur

July 11, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The new ‘Tamil Mozhi Karpom’ scheme envisaging teaching of the language alongside their mother tongue to children of migrant workers was initiated in Tiruppur district on Tuesday by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The Minister launched the scheme in the presence of Principal Secretary of School Education Kakarla Usha, Project Director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan M. Aarthi, and District Collector T. Christuraj.

The initiative to reach out to migrant workers and teach Tamil to their children was an acknowledgement of their role in the progress of Tamil Nadu, the Minister said after inaugurating the scheme at the Athupalayam Panchayat Union School.

In the enrolment drive carried out during April to mainstream drop outs and out of school children, presence of 260 children of migrant workers was determined. These children from other States including those speaking Hindi, Bengali and Kannada, will be taught Tamil alongside their mother tongue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the representations he had received earlier from parents for upgrade of schools, the Minister said it was an indication of the people’s faith in the quality of education in government schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.