Minister launches projects worth ₹ 9.12 crore in Coimbatore

: Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday launched road construction and health and wellness centre construction projects worth ₹ 9.12 crore by participating in ground breaking ceremonies across the city. The Minister said the State government had recently sanctioned ₹ 34.93 crore under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Programme for laying 205 roads measuring 5,1.35 km. In the first phase of implementation, the Coimbatore Corporation had taken up road work for 6.07 km at ₹8.18 crore in January this year. In the second phase, he had launched road construction project for 10.50km at ₹ 7.14 crore by participating in ground breaking ceremonies. He had also launched project for construction of seven of the 63 health and wellness centres at ₹25 lakh each and a few others, totalling ₹9.12 crore, the Minister added. Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other officials were also present.