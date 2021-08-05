Minister launches ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Coimbatore

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran at a beneficiary’s residence to distribute medicines after launching the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Coimbatore on Thursday. Collector G.S. Sameeran is in the picture.

Coimbatore

05 August 2021 23:34 IST

He also visits Walayar check-post to inspect COVID-19 restrictions

Following the State-wide launch of the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme to deliver essential healthcare at the doorstep, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran launched it in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

A release said Mr. Ramachandran inaugurated two vehicles that will be used for the scheme and also visited nearby residences of beneficiaries along with District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara to distribute medicines as part of the scheme.

Following this, Mr. Ramachandran along with Mr. Sameeran visited the inter-State border check-post at Walayar to inspect the COVID-19 restrictions for those entering the district from Kerala. He told reporters, only those with COVID-19 negative certificate or double dose vaccination certificate were being allowed to enter Coimbatore district.

They also inspected the screening and lifting of swab samples of passengers arriving at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Thursday, the release said.

At the Collectorate, Mr. Ramachandran distributed 141 sewing machines to beneficiaries and identity cards to 64 transwomen under the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. He also flagged off a campaign vehicle to raise awareness on breastfeeding to mark the World Breastfeeding Week, according to the release.

Health Department officials also visited the tribal settlements within Anamalai Tiger Reserve limits in Valparai for the scheme’s inaugural day.

Valparai Block Medical Officer Babu Lakshman said he visited Vellimudi settlement to distribute medicines tor the residents and the staff also visited Balakinar tribal settlement.

In Tiruppur district, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the scheme at Avinashi.

The scheme would initially cover 25 health sub-centres in Avinashi taluk and would be extended to the whole district soon, he said in a release.