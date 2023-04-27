ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches infrastructure works in Krishnagiri

April 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi handing over welfare aid to a beneficiary in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Various infrastructure activities and welfare programmes were inspected by the Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi here on Thursday.  A foundation-laying ceremony was also conducted for the building works of Thally Government Arts and Science College being constructed at a cost of ₹14.74 crore.

Similarly, foundation stones were laid for the road expansion works in Parthakotta, where road expansion from Denkanikotttai to Udhanapalli is being undertaken at a cost of ₹5.50 crore and the road extension works from Parthakotta to T.Gurubarapalli at a cost of ₹2.55 lakh.

Later, fair price shops were inaugurated in Hosur Corporation limits in Gandhi Nagar, Ogarapalli, Kothagondapalli, Titan Township, and Krishna Nagar. Welfare benefits were disbursed to over 242 beneficiaries under the various department schemes. Collector Deepak Jacob was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US