Minister launches infrastructure works in Krishnagiri

April 27, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi handing over welfare aid to a beneficiary in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi handing over welfare aid to a beneficiary in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Various infrastructure activities and welfare programmes were inspected by the Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi here on Thursday.  A foundation-laying ceremony was also conducted for the building works of Thally Government Arts and Science College being constructed at a cost of ₹14.74 crore.

Similarly, foundation stones were laid for the road expansion works in Parthakotta, where road expansion from Denkanikotttai to Udhanapalli is being undertaken at a cost of ₹5.50 crore and the road extension works from Parthakotta to T.Gurubarapalli at a cost of ₹2.55 lakh.

Later, fair price shops were inaugurated in Hosur Corporation limits in Gandhi Nagar, Ogarapalli, Kothagondapalli, Titan Township, and Krishna Nagar. Welfare benefits were disbursed to over 242 beneficiaries under the various department schemes. Collector Deepak Jacob was present.

