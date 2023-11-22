ADVERTISEMENT

Minister launches community-based cancer screening in four districts

November 22, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at a health and wellness centre in Kalingarayanpalayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Community-based cancer screening, which has been launched in four districts, will be extended to a few more districts next year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Wednesday.

The Minister inaugurated the screening at the health and wellness centre at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani town in Erode district, and through video-conference at Ranipet, Kanniyakumari and Tirupattur districts.

He told mediapersons that high incidence of cancer was identified in the four districts due to the discharge of waste from textile processing units, and functioning of tannery units and rubber plantations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hence, community-based screening has been launched at government primary health centres, urban wellness centres, village sub-centres and wellness centres; government hospitals and medical colleges; and hospitals in the four districts,” he said.

He further said that women aged over 18 would be screened for breast cancer and uterus cancer, and men aged over 18 would be screened for oral cancer. “Cancer has four stages and patients in the first two stages can be cured. People in Ariyalur claim they are affected by cement factories, while those in Karur claim they are affected by textile units. Based on the people’s request and field investigation, we will extend the scheme to a few more districts,” he added.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy; Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara; MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan, A.G. Venkatachalam and C. Saraswati; and Mayor S. Nagarathinam, among others, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US